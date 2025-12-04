Gadkari: Toll Collection System to End in a Year

NEW DELHI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the current system of toll collection will come to an end within a year, replaced by an electronic system that will ensure a seamless experience for motorists on highways. Gadkari also informed the Lower House that currently, 4,500 highway projects worth `10-lakh crores are ongoing across the country.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said that the new system has been rolled out in 10 places and will be extended across the country within a year.

"This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll. Within a year, an electronic toll collection will be implemented across the country," the Union minister of road transport and highways said.

According to an official statement released recently by the ministry, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the national electronic toll collection (NETC) programme, a unified, interoperable platform for electronic toll payments, to streamline toll collection across India's highways. At the core of NETC is FASTag, a radio frequency identification (RFID)-based device affixed to a vehicle's windscreen. It allows automatic toll payments from the user's linked account without stopping at the plaza.

In a written reply to a question, Gadkari further informed the Lok Sabha that the government has also decided to introduce innovative methods for user fee collection with the objective of reducing congestion, eliminating delays at fee plazas and improving overall user experience on national highways.

"In the effort to enhance toll operations and enable seamless movement of vehicles, the government has decided to implement the multi-lane free flow electronic toll collection system, which facilitates barrier-less tolling using integrated technologies including automatic number plate recognition with AI analytics and RFID-based electronic toll collection (FASTag)," the minister said.