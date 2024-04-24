Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted during election campaign in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Mr. Gadkari was campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate Rajshree Patil at Pusad in the Yavatmal-Washim constituency, which is going to poll in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26. Extreme heat scorched the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

While addressing a public rally, Mr. Gadkari experienced a fainting fit. Following this, the security personnel deployed with him immediately carried him off the stage.

In a video that has gone viral, the senior BJP leader can be seen to be dizzy and unconscious as he was being carried away by the security personnel.

Following this, it was rumored that Mr Gadkari was taken to a hospital. However, people from his office said that he was well and continued his campaign schedule following this incident.

A BJP leader said that Gadkari fainted due to the low sugar levels.

In a post on X media, the senior BJP leader said that he felt uneasy due to the heat at Pusad in Yavatmal. However, he is now feeling well. “I felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally in Pusad, Maharashtra. But I am now completely healthy and am going for Varud to attend the next public meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes,” Mr. Gadkari wrote in Hindi.

Gadkari is BJP’s candidate from the Nagpur seat, which went to polls in the first phase, against Congress MLA Vikas Thakre. After his election gottl over, he started campaigning for other NDA candidates.

In 2019, the Union minister had fainted on stage during an election rally at Rahata near Shirdi in Ahmednagar district for Shiv Sena (united) candidate Sadashiv Lokhande. Before this in 2019, Mr Gadkari had fainted during a convocation ceremony at Rahuri Agricultural University in Ahmednagar district.