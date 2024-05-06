Gadchiroli Police Destroys IED’s Dumped by Maoists to Carry Out Subversive activities

Hyderabad: A credible information was received that Maoists planning to carry out IED attacks during general elections-2024 had dumped some explosives and claymore mines in Tipagad, Gadchiroli.



Since the information was not pinpoint at that time, area domination and heavy deployment of security forces was done in that area for general elections -2024 to avert any possible incident, making it impossible for Maoists to use these claymores and explosives at that time.

Further workout of the intelligence information revealed a pinpoint location in Tipagad yesterday where these explosives and claymores were dumped on a mountain.

Immediately, a team of two bomb disposal squads along with one unit of C60 and one QAT of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed to search for the dump and destroy it.

Today morning, when the teams reached the spot, they found half a dozen pressure cookers filled with explosives and detonators. Three claymore pipes filled with explosives and sharpnels were also found while remaining three claymore pipes were without any explosive.

Teams also found gunpowder in a plastic bag, medicines and blankets at the same spot. Total nine IED’s and three claymore pipes were destroyed by bomb disposal squads.

Remaining materials have been burnt on the spot. A case will be registered against those who were involved in the offence.