Gadag: Eight people have been arrested by Gadag Police in connection to the murder of four individuals that occurred on Friday night.

The victims, including Karthik Bakale, son of Gadag Municipality Vice President Sunanda Bakale, along with three relatives, Parashuram, Lakshmi, and Akanksha were discovered slain in the residence located in Dasara Oni of Gadag during the early hours of Friday.

Special investigative teams were formed to probe the crime. Working on the combination of human intelligence and technological resources, the police have arrested eight people including five contract killers from Maharashtra.

Northern Range Inspector General of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, briefing reporters, identified the apprehended as Vinayak Bakale (31), Fairoz (29), and Jeeshan (24), all residents of Gadag, along with contract killers Sahil Khaji (19), Sohail (19), Sultan Sheikh (23), Mahesh Salonke (21), and Wahid Bepari (21) hailing from Miraj, Maharashtra.

Vinayak Bakale, the eldest son of Prakash Bakale from his late wife Rukmini, allegedly harbored resentment towards his father for opposing the sale of certain properties.

He allegedly conspired with Fairoz and Jeeshan and planned to eliminate his father, stepmother, and stepbrother. He reportedly promised a payment of Rs 65 lakh for the task and handed over Rs 2 lakh as an advance. The hired contract killers from Miraj descended upon the residence to carry out the act on Friday.

Meanwhile, Parashuram, Lakshmi, and Akanksha, relatives visiting for an event, were staying overnight at the house. The hired assailants, upon entering, targeted those whom they found in the house. When the group knocked on the room door of Sunanda and Prakash, the alert couple, immediately alerted the authorities rather than opening the door.

IGP Vikash Kumar lauded the Superintendent of Police BS Nemegowda for solving the case within 72 hours. The state police chief has announced an award of Rs 5 lakh to the police team.