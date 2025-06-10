G-7 Summit: Canada Focused on Countering Crime, Protecting Communities in Nation and World

New Delhi: Along with other stated priorities, Canada will focus on “countering foreign interference and transnational crime” as one of its main priorities at the G-7 summit, which is in alignment with its claims on the Nijjar case. New Delhi will, however, outline Indian priorities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada next week, which is expected to include stopovers at Cyprus and Croatia, later this week.

Canada has announced that its priorities at the G-7 summit in Alberta from June 15 to 17 are "protecting our communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition and securing the partnerships of the future”. India is seen as a major player in digital technologies with a key role in global supply chains.

Ties between India and Canada had deteriorated sharply from September 2023 onwards during the tenure of Justin Trudeau, after he, as then PM, had accused India of involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen and pro-Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June that year on Canadian soil.

The previous Canadian government, led by Mr. Trudeau, had tried hard to pin the accusations of foreign interference and transnational crime on India, using the Nijjar case. India had dismissed the Canadian allegations as absurd.

Despite Canadian PM Mark Carney wanting to rebuild ties, he will be under pressure to show that he is addressing Canadian national concerns with India. During the forthcoming "law enforcement dialogue" on security concerns between India and Canada that will take place next week, when Mr Modi and Mr Carney meet on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Alberta.

During the meeting, India is set to ask Canada for a crackdown on the violent anti-India activities of pro-Khalistan elements in that country, while Canada is expected to raise the Nijjar case for discussion.

India will also argue that it has been at the receiving end of foreign interference from Canada in Indian politics, especially during Mr. Trudeau’s tenure, and that pro-Khalistan extremists in collusion with gangsters have been trying to foment trouble and violence in Punjab.

The likely stopover of Mr Modi at the island nation of Cyprus en route to Canada is being seen as significant, given the traditionally strained ties between Cyprus and Turkey, which is a close friend and ally of Pakistan, as was seen again when India launched Operation Sindoor last month.

Cyprus has traditionally been a close friend of India and is also wary of Turkey. New Delhi has consistently lent its support for the territorial integrity of Cyprus.

The selection of Croatia as a stopover on the return journey of Mr Modi is also significant, given the close friendly ties between the two nations.