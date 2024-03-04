AP TET Paper 2A sees high turnout for School Assistant posts

Out of the 40,661 registered candidates, a staggering 89.32 per cent (36,315) participated in the exam, demonstrating their dedication and commitment.

The morning session, encompassing Mathematics and Science, saw an impressive turnout of 88.29 per cent (16,216 out of 18,367).

This participation rate was further surpassed in the afternoon session for Social Science, with an outstanding 90.15 per cent (20,100 out of 22,294) appearing for the examination.

The TET exams continue on Monday, March 4, with the Social Science Paper 2A being held. This will be followed by Paper 1B and 2B for Special Education teachers on March 5.