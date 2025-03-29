Fruit waste to clean water

Guwahati, March 29: The research scholars of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a sustainable and cost-effective method to remove toxic pollutants from industrial wastewater using biochar made from fruit waste.

The team of scholars led by Dr Gopal Das of the Department of Chemistry of IIT Guwahati, has shown how biochar derived from fruit waste such as pineapple crowns and mosambi (sweet lime) fibres can efficiently absorb nitroaromatic compounds, a class of hazardous chemicals commonly found in wastewater from industries such as dyes, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and cosmetics.

The findings of this research have been published in the journal Chemical Engineering Science in a paper co-authored by Prof Das along with his research scholars Neha Gautam and Dr Deepmoni Deka, senior technical officer at the Centre for the Environment of IIT Guwahati.

"Nitroaromatic compounds pose a significant threat to both human health and ecosystems. These chemicals are widely used in various industrial applications, but their continuous discharge into water bodies leads to severe pollution. Once in the environment, they persist for long periods, accumulating in aquatic systems and affecting both marine life and human populations. Exposure to these compounds has been linked to toxicity, cancer, and genetic mutations, making their removal from wastewater a critical challenge. Existing treatment methods, including catalytic degradation, electrochemical processes, and biological treatments, often require expensive catalysts, specific environmental conditions, or complex equipment. Some of these techniques also generate harmful by-products, adding to the environmental burden. The need for a low-cost, efficient, and environment-friendly alternative has driven researchers to explore novel approaches to wastewater treatment," said Prof Das.

To address this problem, the IIT Guwahati research team investigated the potential of biochar, a carbon-rich material produced from fruit waste through a process called pyrolysis. This process involves decomposing organic materials at high temperatures in the absence of oxygen to produce char, gas, and liquid products.

The team chose pineapple crowns and mosambi fibres. They transformed these materials into two types of biochar – ACBC (Ananas Comosus Biochar) and MFBC (Citrus Limetta Biochar). These biochars were then tested for their ability to remove 4-nitrophenol, a widely recognised nitroaromatic pollutant found in industrial wastewater.

ACBC achieved a 99 percent removal efficiency for 4-nitrophenol, while MFBC removed nearly 97 per percent of the contaminant. Additionally, the biochars also demonstrated a fast absorption rate, reaching equilibrium within just five minutes.

Speaking about the significance of the research, Prof Das said, "This work demonstrates how waste materials can be transformed into valuable resources for environmental protection. By using fruit waste to tackle industrial pollution, we are not only addressing water contamination but also promoting a circular economy approach to waste management.