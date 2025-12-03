From One State to Another: Step-by-Step Process of Updating Your Aadhaar Address

1. Understand What Can Be Updated.

It allows changing the address, name, date of birth, and other demographic details through Aadhaar. Once one moves to another state, the only thing to be changed is the address. A person's Aadhaar number shall remain the same throughout his life wherever he stays.

2. Select how you would like to update the address

For updating your new address, UIDAI offers two options:

a. Online Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP)

b) Visiting an Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Centre

If you have valid address proof in your name, the online method is usually faster. If not, you can update through an offline centre using the "Address Validation Letter" option or local documents.

3. Update through the Internet Portal.

Go to the UIDAI SSUP official website. Log in with your Aadhaar number and the OTP received at your registered mobile number. Upon successful login, click on “Update Address.” Then, it will ask you to upload a scanned copy of address proof—this may include a rental agreement, electricity bill, bank statement, passport, voter ID, or any document accepted by UIDAI.

Once uploaded, review your details with care and submit the request. You will be assigned an Update Request Number for tracking your application.

4. At an Aadhaar Centre - Updating.

Offline If you prefer, visit the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or designated enrollment centre in your new state. Carry the original documents supporting the new address; the operator will scan and return them immediately. Biometric verification- supporting fingerprint, iris, and a photograph-should be furnished. A small service charge is levied for an update conducted at the centre. You will get a receipt with the URN (unique reference number) for tracking your update.

5. Tracking Your Update Status Irrespective of whether you applied online or offline, you may check the status of your request through your URN on the official website of UIDAI. The updates usually come within a few days or a couple of weeks, based on verification.

6. Download the updated Aadhaar. Once approved, you can download the updated Aadhaar from the UIDAI portal. The digital version, known as e-Aadhaar, is equally valid and can be used wherever Aadhaar is required.

Changing your address in Aadhaar after relocation to a new state is a simple yet important task, which helps in making the records of your identity accurate. The process can be quick and sans hassle if one has clear documentation and approaches it by the right method-online or offline. Keeping one's updated Aadhaar aids in having continuity of government services, financial facilities, and essential verifications for a smooth and stress-free transition to a new state.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle