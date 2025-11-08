From Kumbh Mela to Tollywood: Monalisa Bhonsle Makes Her Telugu Debut with Life

Monalisa Bhonsle, a young woman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who once sold rudraksha beads and flowers at the Kumbh Mela, is now stepping into the Telugu film industry with Life, directed by Srinu Kotapeti and starring Sai Charan. The film, produced under the Vangamamba Creations banner, was officially launched at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad.

Monalisa’s journey to fame began when a candid photograph of her taken by a visitor at the Kumbh Mela went viral on social media. Her serene smile and expressive eyes quickly made her an internet sensation, capturing the attention of film enthusiasts and filmmakers alike.

Speaking at the movie launch, Monalisa expressed her excitement about her debut. “I’m thrilled to start this new chapter in my life. I’ll soon learn Telugu and work hard to connect with the audience,” she said, radiating confidence and charm.

Director Srinu Kotapeti described Life as a heartfelt story that mirrors Monalisa’s own inspiring transformation — from a humble beginning to a promising future in cinema.