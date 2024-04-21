From Humble Roots To UPSC Success: Kiran Saiempu's Inspiring Journey to UPSC Rank 568

Can you tell us about your educational background?



I hail from an agricultural family. I attended Jawahar Navodaya School in Mamnoor for my initial schooling and completed my intermediate education at Bhashyam Junior College. I then went on to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi.

What is your background, and how did it shape your journey towards the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE)?

My inspiration to start preparing for the UPSC exam came from seeing a village called Gangadevipalli which became a model village with significant development, all thanks to the efforts of its representative (Sarpanch). I believe that if I cracked the UPSC exam, I could contribute to society to a great degree.

Could you share which optional subject you chose and elaborate on the factors one should consider before selecting an optional subject for the UPSC CSE?

Interest in the specific subject is key in selecting the optional subject for the exam. One should look for the material and resources and test series of the optional subject available. The other thing is the ability to form a supportive peer group is also an important factor.

My optional subject was Chemistry.

How did you organize and create your current affairs notes effectively?



I made current affairs notes through apps like Ever Note and Note Book LM. We can make quick notes on the apps. While it makes notes effectively, it also acts like a repository.

Can you give us insight into your study schedule? How many hours did you typically study per day?

I consistently put in 6 to 7 hours of study everyday. It is essential rather than trying to do it all day..

How many attempts did it take for you to achieve your rank in the UPSC CSE?

It's always an upward curve.

In my first attempt, I did not clear the preliminary exam. In the second attempt, I cleared the preliminary but not the mains exam. Thereafter, In my third attempt, I missed the interview call by 2 marks. In the fourth attempt, I sat for the interview and missed making it to the final list by two marks. In the fifth attempt, I didn’t clear CSAT. In the final attempt, that is the sixth attempt, I got selected by securing 568 rank in CSE 2023.

What is your approach to reading newspapers and making notes from them for UPSC preparation?

Aspirants should be able to compress the article into four to five lines and take out the gist from the prepared notes by various IAS study portals while also making the notes subject wise,using evernote. It will be very useful and help the aspirant, he shared.

How did you approach the essay paper, considering its unconventional and philosophical nature?

Looking at the previous essay question papers and understanding each and every word in the question. I always looked into how many ways we can interpret it and I did by using Chatgpt. Not going by the way the questions first appears. I looked for a counter thesis of the given topic. By doing this, I got a holistic approach to the topic.

What strategies do you employ to write concise and precise answers within the time constraints of the examination, particularly when you have less than 8 minutes per question?



It's like a race. Practice is the key. Putting a pen to the paper always helps you write essays, he said.

With the significant competition and challenges in UPSC preparation, how did you stay focused and motivated during low moments and failures?

My family has been there to support me at lows during the preparation and also by maintaining a supportive peer group.

In your opinion, how important is it for aspirants to maintain hobbies and other interests alongside their UPSC preparation?

An aspirant should possess a hobby. Both physical and mental activity such as playing a sport, walking, reading, or listening to music are very essential.

If you hadn't pursued the UPSC CSE, what career path do you think you would have chosen?

I would have chosen to be a teacher if not for UPSC.

Finally, what advice or suggestions do you have for aspiring UPSC CSE candidates based on your own experiences and insights?



Don’t complicate this process. Focus on previous year question papers. Needn’t to be a master in everything and should correct the path consistently and focus on what exam is asking us.

Aspirants eliminate themselves rather than examination eliminating them, he says. We have to believe in the process and should be more about the first step forward and keep on moving while preparing for the exam.

Questions he faced during UPSC interview

Lieutenant General (Retd.) Raj Shukla was the Chairman of the Board.



He asked me about the current postal department as I was an IPOS officer. He also asked me about AI, Civil Engineering and about DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) to the people.



He asked me questions like:



These days we are listening to Silicon Intelligence, Quantum Intelligence. Do you think these will become Frankenstein Monsters? What is Your view?



I quoted Elon Musk to counter my argument, and shared my opinion.



He then asked me what is the impact of a quantum computer, vis a vis a regular supercomputer? Why isn't India discussing AI and emerging technologies as much as the West is doing?



- Member 1:



- We’ve a nostalgia of Post office, what is its relevance in today’s world



- How can AI be incorporated into Post Office ecosystem



- How does the ration reach fair price shops, asked about the supply chain system



- Do we need to encourage the door step delivery of rations?



- What is your opinion on the DBTs being done, cash transfers to the beneficiary accounts?



- Member 2



- What is the difference between the 1956 and 2014 AP/Telangana reorganization



- Why do you think Telangana is more backward than AP?



- Why did you go to AP to do your education although you have good facilities in Telangana?



- Taking from my answer: Aren’t you yourself promoting rote learning through your hobby of teaching for competitive examinations like JEE.



- Tell us in simple words about the Heisenberg Uncertainty principle?



- Do you think we have achieved beyond this minimum uncertainty?



- How will you explain in simple way Special and General Theory of Relativity



- Member 3



- Are you aware of what happened in the recent ousting of Sam Altman in Open AI?



- Why do you think it happened?



- Why is India lacking vis a vis China in Infrastructure building?



- What are the new technologies being used by China wrt civil engineering.

- Member 4



- Rock Salt: why does it have more nutrients than sea salt?



- How did our ancestors come to know about the benefits of Rock Salt?



- What are the two ways in which scientific facts can be established?



- We once used to eat flax seeds, but stopped somehow, now with some western validation of scientific explanations we are taking up them? What is your view on this?



- How has this happened? How and why has the British damaged our learning systems?



- Superconductivity mission? What are the impacts of Superconductivity on various sectors?



- How can chemistry be interlinked with other branches of sciences?



- Which topic of chemistry can be worked on by an Indian so that he may be awarded a Nobel Prize?



- As AI increasingly is being adopted, we kind of stop using our brain. Previously whoever used their brain got food more than those who worked physically. What is your view on that?

