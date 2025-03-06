From Healthcare to Tea: How Women Leaders Are Transforming Industries

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, attention turns to the remarkable contributions of women across industries. From nurturing families to leading businesses and driving innovation, women continue to leave a lasting impact on society and the global economy.

Marking this occasion, here are five inspiring women leaders making a difference in their fields:

1. Dr. Sonam Kothari – Revolutionizing Healthcare for Neurodiverse Children

Dr. Sonam Kothari, a leading pediatric neurologist, is transforming the healthcare landscape through Butterfly Learnings—a hybrid platform offering evidence-based therapies and educational resources for neurodiverse children. With a mission to break barriers in healthcare and society, Dr. Kothari’s work has already supported over 1,500 children, with ambitions to reach 10,000 in the next three years. Her innovation and leadership are setting new standards for inclusivity in healthcare.

2. Shalini Sinha – Brewing Wellness Through Tea

Founder of The Infused Kettle, Shalini Sinha turned the pandemic’s focus on wellness into an opportunity to reinvent traditional remedies. Inspired by the healing properties of kadha, she created unique tea blends combining health and taste, using premium Darjeeling tea and carefully selected ingredients. With a passion for comfort and holistic well-being, Shalini’s goal is to bring her wellness teas to every household across India.

3. Manjari Das – Driving Innovation and Inclusion in Business

As Associate Vice-President at WD Partners, Manjari Das brings over 25 years of experience in business development and HR leadership across India and Singapore. Managing diverse teams of designers and engineers, she champions innovative solutions for retail spaces. A certified Independent Board Director under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Manjari is a vocal advocate for gender equality in the workplace, consistently working to break down biases and open leadership pathways for women.

4. Aditi Mittal – Empowering Women Through Financial Inclusion

As Group Head of HR at SAVE Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Aditi Mittal champions gender equity and workplace diversity. Through initiatives like the 2X Global Challenge, she advances women into leadership roles while promoting financial literacy and inclusion. Aditi’s strategic HR leadership fosters environments where women can thrive, making significant strides in both the corporate world and the financial sector.