Freyr Energy Expands Solar Business in Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad: Freyr Energy, a residential rooftop solar company headquartered in Hyderabad, is ramping up business in Madhya Pradesh. Freyr already implemented rooftop solar in more than 250 households, exceeding 2MW in the region. It has set a target to add 3,000 households by the end of 2024.



The company also offers no-cost EMI loan schemes and facilitates quick loan evaluation. The central financial support has been increased up to Rs 18,000/kWp from previous Rs 14,588/kWp for projects up to 3 KW. The company's tech platform, SunPro+, streamlines the solar installation process.



"Our goal is to make solar energy an easy and rewarding experience for everyone," said Saurabh Marda, co-founder and managing director of Freyr Energy.



Freyr Energy's initiatives are aligned with the 'Madhya Pradesh Renewable Energy Policy' (MPREP-2022), which aims to transform the state into a renewable energy hub by 2030, it said in a release.



