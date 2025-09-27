Fresh Spell Of Heavy Rain Likely Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: Already reeling under widespread losses and damages due to heavy rains, several parts of Maharashtra will again have to brace for increased rainfall between September 26 and 28 due to a low-pressure system developed over the Bay of Bengal.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Mumbai, Thane and the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been placed under an orange alert owing to the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is not expected to withdraw from the state before October 5.

“South Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Marathwada are likely to receive moderate rainfall from the afternoon of September 26. Districts including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Nanded are expected to witness showers, while light rain and overcast conditions may prevail in the remaining parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada,” the Maharashtra government’s Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) stated in a statement shared on X.

A notification issued by BMC said that the sky in Mumbai city and suburbs will generally remain cloudy. Moderate rain is expected in some areas, while heavy downpours may occur in others. Additionally, there is a possibility of gusty winds accompanied by lightning and thunder at some places.

On September 27, South Marathwada region, including Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli districts, is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Along with this, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra and Khandesh region will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

The rain intensity will increase on September 28 in Konkan and Central Maharashtra region. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts. Rain is also expected in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Mumbai City, Thane and Palghar districts).

The Maharashtra government has unveiled relief measures for flood-affected areas, including financial assistance for families of the deceased, damaged homes, crops, and livestock. Families of flood victims will receive Rs 4 lakh each. Compensation for livestock ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 37,500 per animal, with set limits per family. Homeowners will get up to Rs 12,000 for fully destroyed houses and Rs 3,000 for damaged cattle sheds. Farmers will receive crop-loss aid ranging from Rs 8,500 to Rs 22,500 per hectare, with additional support for washed-away farmland.

“The state has witnessed a significant rise in excessive rainfall since 2019, with the current kharif season already recording severe losses,” said an official from the state agriculture.

Authorities have also warned of a possible rise in water levels in dams across south Marathwada, Konkan and the ‘ghat’ (mountainous) regions of western Maharashtra, which could trigger flooding in rivers and streams. The State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, the statement said.