Fresh gunfights, drone sightings spark tensions in Manipur

Imphal: Gunfights and bomb explosions erupted in Manipur on Saturday night, impacting Koutruk in Imphal West and Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, officials confirmed on Sunday. In Koutruk Ching Leikai village, around 7 p.m., suspected Kuki militants reportedly launched an attack using sophisticated firearms and bombs, according to Imphal West district police. Security forces stationed in the area responded, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire lasting about four hours.

A local resident reported spotting a drone, suspected to have been operated by Kuki militants from Bethel village, over Koutruk during the attack. This sighting raised concerns among villagers about potential aerial assaults, as Koutruk experienced a drone-led bombing earlier in September. Security agencies, including CRPF personnel, are now on high alert and have been authorized to shoot down unauthorized drones.

Manipur has been experiencing increased ethnic violence since May 2023, primarily involving Kuki-Zo tribes and Meitei communities, resulting in over 225 deaths and displacing approximately 60,000 people. In a separate incident the same night, militants reportedly opened fire in Tronglaobi from Moirang and Phubala areas.







