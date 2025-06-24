French Tourist Raped After Party in Udaipur, Police Search Suspect
Victim Lured from Party to Apartment; Police Investigating and Searching for Siddharth
Jaipur: A man allegedly raped a French tourist in Udaipur after luring her from a party to his apartment, the police said on Tuesday.The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him, the police added. The incident occurred on Monday in the Badgaon Police Station area. According to the police, the woman, who arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22, was staying at a hotel in the Ambamata area.
Udaipur SP Yogesh Goyal stated that the woman's medical exam was conducted, and a case was registered based on her statement. He added that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how the woman came in contact with the accused. The woman allegedly attended a party at The Greek Farm Cafe and Restro located at Tiger Hill, where she met the accused, identified as Siddharth, Station House Officer (SHO) Purna Singh Rajpurohit said.