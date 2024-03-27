French Consulate launches Bureau de France in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a significant diplomatic milestone with the inauguration of the Bureau de France at T-Hub on Wednesday. The ceremony, led by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, and Thierry Berthelot, Consul General of France, marked the establishment of a branch office of the Consulate General of France.



Speaking at the event, Mathou lauded the collaboration between France and India. He expressed optimism about the potential for increased cooperation in innovation and technology between the two nations. He added that Bureau de France aims to strengthen bilateral partnerships and foster innovation-driven growth in Hyderabad, reflecting the shared vision of both nations for increased cooperation in various sectors.The French Ambassador said that the office was a result of dialogue between both Head of States at two occasions with also the opening of an office in Marseilles, France. "After a careful and patient study in real estate market of Hyderabad and having in mind our priorities, we came up with the idea that this would be the best place for my country in India," Mathou said.The Bureau de France will serve as a hub for consular services, fostering collaboration between French and Indian stakeholders. However, it was clarified that the office will not offer visa services.