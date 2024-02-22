Free power, Subsidised LPG Cylinders from February End: CM Revanth

The decision was taken at a Cabinet subcommittee meeting on the day, with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Chief Advisor to CM Vem Narender Reddy in attendance.



Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries who applied for benefits under the Praja Palana initiative, from December 28, 2023, to January 6, avail of the benefits under the two guarantees.

Sources said this is part of the Congress’ efforts to implement all Six Guarantees by March 15, when it will complete 100 days in power.

So far, the Congress government has implemented free bus travel for women under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, and Cheyutha scheme to provide free medical care under an enhanced upper limit of `10 lakh, from the previous `5 lakh, under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme.

In the meeting, the subcommittee discussed in detail the logistics for implementing two more guarantees.

The Chief Minister enquired with the finance and civil supplies officials about the challenges in the implementation and the possibilities of disbursing the gas subsidy benefit either directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries or to the gas agency.

Revanth Reddy emphasised a consumer-friendly mechanism to be adopted, wherein the beneficiary should get the cylinder by paying `500 only, and directed officials to discuss the same with the gas distribution agencies. He said that arrangements should be made to pay the subsidy amount immediately, on behalf of the government, to the agencies.

With regard to the free power, the Chief Minister directed the energy department officials to implement the Gruha Jyothi scheme transparently, leaving no scope for doubts or misconceptions. He directed the authorities to extend the scheme to all households having a White Ration Card and to issue ‘zero bills’ from the first week of March for consumption below 200 units.



Revanth Reddy also advised officials to allow applicants to rectify any error, like wrong card numbers and power connection numbers, in the applications. The electricity bill collection centres and service centres will undertake the correction of the wrong details in the applications.

The Chief Minister also called for a mass outreach programme using flexi boards in all villages to create awareness about the implementation of the scheme and for those who do not get the benefit to correct their details in the applications.



He also instructed officials to open regular counters at the MPDO and tahsildar offices to receive applications continuously from those who did not apply for the Six Guarantees during the Praja Palana initiative.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, finance special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, civil supplies commissioner D.S. Chauhan, Transco and Genco chairman and managing director S.A.M. Rizvi and CM principal secretary V. Sheshadri took part in the meeting.



