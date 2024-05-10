Frame sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan: Delhi HC

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case lodged by female wrestlers, observing there was "sufficient evidence" against him. Meanwhile, another Delhi court will likely pronounce its order on May 20 on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against Singh.



Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot ordered the framing of charges against Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha MP, under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused,” the judge said.

The court, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing a lack of sufficient evidence in the complaint. The court will formally frame the charges on May 21. It also ordered the framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi police had filed a chargesheet in the case against Singh on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

During the in-chamber proceedings held on August 1 last year, the minor wrestler had told the court that she was satisfied with the Delhi police's investigation in the case and not opposed to the closure report it had submitted.

On June 15, last year, the Delhi police filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he levelled false allegations of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to his daughter.

Police had recommended dropping the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against him but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged on the basis of a complaint by six women wrestlers.

Police had recommended cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on the Sections under which a crime has been registered. The closure report notwithstanding, the court has to take a call on whether to accept it or order further investigation.



