Four Students Killed in Road Accident Near Bagalkot

Bagalkot: Four students were killed and about eight were injured in a road accident near Alagur in Jamkhandi Taluk around midnight.

According to police, the students were on their way home in a school bus after attending a school gathering when the tragic incident occurred. Students from Kavatagi, Bidari, Chikkapadasalagi and nearby villages were travelling in the bus. Allegedly, the bus driver operated the vehicle recklessly and collided with a tractor traveling in the opposite direction. The incident took place between Alagur and Chikkapadasalagi. The victims have been identified as Shwetha (16), Govind (13), Sagar (17), and Basavaraj (17).

Senior police officials SP Amarnath Reddy, Additional SP Prasanna Desai visited the spot. A case is registered at Jamkhandi rural police station.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (Causing death by negligence), along with Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.