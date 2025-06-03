 Top
Four Militants Arrested in Manipur

Nation
PTI
3 Jun 2025 10:13 PM IST

Assam Rifles nab Chin Kuki Mizo Army members for arms smuggling, extortion

Four militants were arrested from Churachandpur district for alleged involvement in arms smuggling and extortion, police said.

Churachandpur: Four militants were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, officials said.The militants, belonging to the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (IMBVV), were arrested by the Assam Rifles from Kerith and Rengkai around 2.30 pm, they said.

Those arrested were allegedly involved in arms smuggling and extorting locals, they added. A case was registered at the Churachandpur police station under various sections of the BNS, the Arms Act and the UAPA, officials said.
