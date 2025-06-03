Four Militants Arrested in Manipur

Churachandpur: Four militants were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, officials said.The militants, belonging to the Chin Kuki Mizo Army (IMBVV), were arrested by the Assam Rifles from Kerith and Rengkai around 2.30 pm, they said.

Those arrested were allegedly involved in arms smuggling and extorting locals, they added. A case was registered at the Churachandpur police station under various sections of the BNS, the Arms Act and the UAPA, officials said.