Four leaders from Ajit Pawar NCP quit after drubbing in Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: In a major blow to senior leader Ajit Pawar after drubbing in Lok Sabha elections conducted in May 2024, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) top leaders from Pimpri-Chinchwad quit.



Sources said these senior leaders were expected to join NCP (SP) headed by Sharad Pawar this weekend. NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavahane, who was among the top leaders who quit, said he quit NCP and submitted his resignation to the party president.

The resignations of senior leaders assumed significance following rumours that some leaders of Ajit Pawar camp are evincing interest to return to Sharad Pawar camp.

According to sources, Gavahane quit after he failed to secure a ticket for the Bhosari Assembly, which is NCP’s stronghold for several decades. BJP MLA Mahesh Landge has been elected from Bhosari constituency for the last two consecutive terms during elections.

Amid rumours that senior NCP leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal may also quit the party, leaders from Ajit Pawap camp are pacifying him requesting not to take any hasty decision. These leaders said some elements were unnecessarily spreading false information about the party to derive mileage.