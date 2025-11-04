Four Kuki Militants Killed in Manipur Gunfight

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough, security forces on Tuesday gunned down at least four United Kuki National Army (UKNA) militants in an encounter in Manipur's Khanpi village.

Informing that following an intelligence inputs troops of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched an Operation Khanpi, the defence sources said that security forces had credible information about the presence of heavily armed cadres of the UKNA.

The UKNA, which is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact signed between the Centre, the Manipur government, and Kuki-Zomi insurgent groups, has been involved in a series of violent incidents in recent weeks. These include the killing of a village chief, intimidation of civilians, and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

Defence sources said that as the security forces approached the location, the militants opened unprovoked fire, prompting the troops to retaliate. A fierce firefight ensued, in which four UKNA cadres were neutralised, while several others reportedly managed to flee into nearby forested areas.

Informing that operation has been launched to counter the growing subversive activities of separatist group and prevent further attacks on local communities, defence spokesperson in a statement said, “This operation follows recent atrocities by UKNA cadres including killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals, and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region. Successful neutralisation of these terrorists highlights the Indian Army and Assam Rifles' commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats, and ensuring peace and security in Manipur.”

The UKNA is mostly active in the Churachandpur district.