Hyderabad: Four persons travelling in two cars were injured, one of them grievously, when one of the vehicles slammed into the other at high speed at a rotary near the Shamshabad airport at about 1.30 am on Sunday. The occupants of both cars were heading to the airport, police said.

The driver of the car in front, identified as Bole Raju, 38, was alone in the vehicle and sustained head injuries. Three occupants of the car in the rear suffered minor injuries. RGI police inspector Bala Raju said the injured were shifted to a hospital. There were no signs that the drivers were drunk, he said.

All the injured persons were responding well to treatment, police said.