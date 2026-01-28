Four Critically Injured In Bhubaneswar Blast; Police Suspect Bomb-Making Mishap

Bhubaneswar: A powerful explosion in the Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday left four people critically injured, prompting police to suspect that the blast occurred during the preparation of an explosive device.

The incident took place at Azad Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Airfield police station. Among the injured were a man and his daughter, both of whom sustained serious injuries in the blast.

Senior police officials said preliminary findings indicate a bomb-related incident, though the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be conclusively established. Following information from local residents, police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and initiated rescue and safety operations.

All four injured persons were pulled out from the site and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area was subsequently cordoned off as a precautionary measure, while senior officers visited the location to oversee the initial investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhubaneswar) Jagmohan Meena said a scientific team had been deployed to examine the site and collect forensic evidence. “I visited the spot and a scientific team is carrying out an investigation. Preliminary findings and the criminal antecedents of the injured suggest they were preparing bombs to commit a crime when the blast occurred,” he said.

The injured have been identified as Shahnawaz Malik, his mother, a female associate, and an aide, Amiya Ranjan Mallick. Police said Shahnawaz Malik is a history-sheeter with multiple cases pending against him at Nayapalli, Maitri Vihar, and other police stations.

He is reportedly involved in several criminal cases, including attempt to murder and offences related to explosives, police said, adding that further investigation is underway to determine the source of the explosive material and the intended target.