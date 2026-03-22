Four Assam Cops Injured in Suspected ULFA-I Attack

Guwahati: In an incident that has triggered panic in Upper Assam districts, heavily armed militants of the outlawed ULFA-I (United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent) launched a violent attack on an Assam Police Commando Battalion camp at 10th Mile in Jagun, Tinsukia district, early Sunday morning, injuring at least four commandos.

According to security sources, the militants launched the attack around 2 am. They fired 4–5 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) at the camp in a swift, coordinated strike from concealed positions before escaping under the cover of darkness.

Security forces retaliated immediately, leading to an exchange of gunfire between police personnel and the suspected militants.

Locals said the RPG attack was followed by a prolonged exchange of fire, indicating a fierce gunbattle after the initial strike.

Four police personnel sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment. The injured commandos have been identified as Chitranjan Milli from Jorhat, Robin Ghosh from Chabua (Dibrugarh), Jimbus Marak from Goalpara, and Devashish Bora from Jorhat.

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, police and security sources suspect ULFA-I involvement, citing the use of sophisticated weapons like RPGs and the group’s history of operations in the region with cross-border links to Myanmar.

The attack comes amid heightened security across Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, raising concerns that it may be an attempt to disrupt the pre-poll atmosphere.

Authorities have declared a high alert in Tinsukia district and along inter-state borders. Extensive search and cordon operations are underway to track down the perpetrators. Security forces have also intensified patrolling and are probing possible links to recent extortion demands reportedly made to local businessmen by ULFA-I.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has launched a combing operation in coordination with the Assam Police to nab the militants, who may attempt to cross into Myanmar through neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.