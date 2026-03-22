Four Arrested For Rape And Murder Of College Student In Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the case of a college student whose body was recovered from a forest in Dhenkanal district on March 19, arresting four persons in connection with her alleged rape and murder.

The prime accused, identified as a bus driver, was apprehended first. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting and subsequently killing the victim. Based on his statement, police arrested three of his associates, who are accused of helping him dispose of the body in the forest.

Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said the case came to light after the girl’s body was found in a forested area under Saruali on March 19. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police had initially detained the accused on suspicion on Saturday. Following sustained interrogation, they reportedly confessed to their involvement in the crime. Investigators also conducted a reconstruction of the sequence of events at the crime scene, during which the main accused is said to have provided crucial leads.

On Sunday, the police recreated the crime scene in the Saruali forest area, where the accused allegedly committed the assault and murder before dumping the body with the help of the others.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in the region. While the arrests have brought some measure of relief to the victim’s family and local residents, the case has once again highlighted serious concerns over women’s safety, particularly in rural areas.

Police said further investigation is underway to ensure that all aspects of the crime are thoroughly examined and justice is delivered.