Visakhapatnam: Former union minister Kishore Chandra Deo on Thursday resigned from the Telugu Desam Party, objecting to its current efforts towards joining the NDA.

Kishore Chandra Deo underlined that he is against parties spewing hatred and “I cannot sell my soul.”

In this regard, he addressed a strong letter to TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.

The 75-year-old leader from Kurupam royal family had been the union tribal affairs minister in the Congress-led UPA-II government from 2009 to 2014, representing the newly formed Araku Lok Sabha constituency. He joined the TD ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election after facing a crushing defeat in the 2014 poll, which came just after the state's bifurcation into Telangana and residuary Andhra Pradesh.

Deo lost the 2014 Lok Sabha poll to YSRC candidate Kothapalli Geetha.