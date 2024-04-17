Top
Home » Nation

Former UN Official's Book Released

Nation
DC Correspondent
16 April 2024 7:46 PM GMT
Former UN Officials Book Released
x
Sri Bhimeswara Challa,penned 'India - The Road to Renaissance: A Vision and an Agenda.' (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The book, ‘India — the Road to Renaissance: A Vision and an Agenda’ written by former UN official Bhimeswara Challa was launched at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) campus here on Tuesday.

Former IAS officer Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, former ASCI chairman K. Padamanabhaiah and former RBI Governor Dr D. Subba Rao attended the launch event.

"This book is my passionate plea for a new, resurgent India. It's a call to arms for all those who refuse to accept the status quo and demand a brighter future for our nation,” said the author Challa.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
India-The Road to Renaissance: A Vision and an Agenda Bhimeswara Challa Hyderabad Telangana News ASCI 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X