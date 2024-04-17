Hyderabad: The book, ‘India — the Road to Renaissance: A Vision and an Agenda’ written by former UN official Bhimeswara Challa was launched at Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) campus here on Tuesday.

Former IAS officer Dr Jayaprakash Narayan, former ASCI chairman K. Padamanabhaiah and former RBI Governor Dr D. Subba Rao attended the launch event.

"This book is my passionate plea for a new, resurgent India. It's a call to arms for all those who refuse to accept the status quo and demand a brighter future for our nation,” said the author Challa.