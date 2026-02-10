Former RG Kar Doctor Surrenders at Court, Sent to Jail Custody

Kolkata: Former deputy superintendent of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Dr Akhtar Ali surrendered himself before a CBI judge at the Alipore Court on Tuesday after a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him for repeatedly skipping summons for appearance in a case of corruption at his previous workplace.



Dr Ali was later remanded by the judge in jail custody for seven days following a plea by the CBI. The non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by the same court against him on February 6 when he did not appear at the court despite summons. His lawyer then argued that he was admitted to a hospital due to illness. Within 24 hours, Dr Ali however visited the court after 12 pm but did not surrender before the judge.



He had initially acted as a whistleblower accusing former RGKMCH principal Sandip Ghosh, who was also his superior during their stint, of financial irregularities following the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor by a civics police volunteer at the hospital in August of 2024. Taking over the probe, the CBI however found his role in corruption after arresting Dr Ghosh and his aides in the case.





