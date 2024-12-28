Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh laid to rest

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.

The rituals for the cremation ceremony were performed for the former Prime Minister. The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Dr Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.