Former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda Hospitalized In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and national president of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) H.D. Devegowda was on Thursday hospitalized in Bengaluru city after he complained of breathing problems and his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy after enquiring about his health stated that his father was in fine health. Kumaraswamy said Devegowda would be back home after three days in hospital.

Kumaraswamy told reporters that Devegowda followers need not panic over his health and the health issues are related to his old age.

Devegowda was in New Delhi for about a week to attend the Parliament session and owing to changes in weather conditions, Gowda had minor health problems. While, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy said Gowda travelled to New Delhi and he developed health problems such as cough and fever owing to pollution in New Delhi and also changes in weather conditions. Doctors have asked Gowda to rest for three-days.