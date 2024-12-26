Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister and architect of India’s economic reforms, Dr Manmohan Singh, 92, breathed his last at 9:51 PM on 26 December 2024 at AIIMS Delhi.

He suffered a sudden loss of consciousness and could not be revived despite resuscitation efforts.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” AIIMS in a statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Manmohan Singh’s demise sharing pictures with him on his X page and wrote, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

With passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity: Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, described as the architect of Indian economic reforms, died on Thursday. Here is the timeline of his five-decade old career in bureaucracy and politics.

Various Positions held by Manmohan Singh

1954: Completed Master's in Economics from Panjab University

1957: Economic Tripos (3-year degree prog) from Cambridge University

1962: D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University

1971: Joins Government of India as Economic Advisor in Commerce Ministry

1972: Appointed Chief Economic Advisor in Finance Ministry

1980-82: Member, Planning Commission

1982-1985: Governor of the Reserve Bank of India

1985-87: Served as Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission

1987-90: Secretary General of South Commission in Geneva

1990: Appointed Advisor to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs

March 1991: Appointed chairman of University Grants Commission

1991: Elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam, and re-elected in 1995, 2001, 2007 and 2013

1991-96: Finance Minister under P V Narasimha Rao government

1998-2004: Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha

2004-2014: Prime Minister of India



