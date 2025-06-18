Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Undergo Treatment For Cervical Arthritis In Mumbai

BHUBANESWAR: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik is set to travel to Mumbai on June 22 to undergo specialised medical treatment for cervical arthritis, party sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Patnaik, who currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, has been experiencing discomfort due to the condition, which affects the cervical spine and can cause significant neck pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Following medical advice, he will receive treatment at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital under the supervision of eminent health specialists.

Renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Ramakant Panda — Patnaik’s longtime personal physician — is overseeing the treatment arrangements. The veteran leader is expected to undergo a specialised procedure aimed at alleviating the symptoms and preventing further complications.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Patnaik shared a message of reassurance and optimism:

“As advised by medical experts, I will be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on the 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr. Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With the blessings of Lord Jagannatha and the good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, I look forward to returning soon to continue serving all of you.”

In Patnaik’s absence, senior BJD leader and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Debi Prasad Mishra has been entrusted with managing party affairs in the state.

The news has drawn widespread messages of goodwill from political leaders, well-wishers, and the public. Among them, BJP national vice-president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda conveyed his best wishes on X, posting:

“Wishing former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Legislative Assembly @Naveen_Odisha good health and a successful medical procedure. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath’s blessings guide you towards a speedy recovery.”

Patnaik, who led Odisha as Chief Minister for over 24 years — making him one of India’s longest-serving chief ministers — continues to be a pivotal figure in the state’s political landscape. His enduring public appeal and influence have prompted prayers and expressions of solidarity from across the political spectrum as he prepares for the upcoming medical procedure.