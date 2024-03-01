Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Urges Voters to Elect BJP MPs to Get more Central Assistance

Hyderabad: BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said the state had got Rs 9 lakh crore assistance from the Centre with just four party MPs. If more BJP MPs were elected, the state can expect a bigger central contribution for several developmental works.

Speaking to the media, Vishweshwar Reddy, a former MP, said the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enabled the all-round growth of people, whereas the freebies, sops and caste-focused schemes launched in a deceitful manner by the earlier BRS government had badly damaged the state economy.

“KCR left behind Rs 7 lakh crore debt for Telangana state. However, the Centre bridged the gap by contributing funds to prevent any hardship to the people. Welfare schemes are continuing in the state only because of Modi. If the BJP wins 15 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the state can expect to get bigger assistance,” Vishweshwar Reddy said, adding that the BRS had left an empty bowl in the hands of the current government, with no funds to continue Rythu Bandhu and other schemes.

Lambasting the Congress for launching false propaganda about BJP and BRS alliance, Vishweshwar Reddy said his party would not care about such poor gimmicks. The Congress government was ignoring the bigger fraud in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and focusing on the Medigadda barrage. “The Congress is using the Medigadda issue for its political gains,” Vishweshwar Reddy said.

Referring to the Congress leaders' allegation that the BJP-led government was not arresting BRS MLC K. Kavitha, accused in liquor scam, Vishweshwar Reddy said the Congress high command was preventing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from initiating action against the “corrupt family members” of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Vishweshwar Reddy said his good work would help him to win from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of over two lakh votes.He said the last Assembly session passed off peacefully and in a decent manner, unlike the sessions conducted in BRS, which had full of abusive languages and expletive words were the order of the day.