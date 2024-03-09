Former Minister Surya Rao Meets Razole MLA Rapaka, Seeks Support

Kakinada: The Razole Assembly constituency in Konaseema district is witnessing interesting times as the general elections are fast approaching.

Rapaka Vara Prasad, the only Jana Sena candidate to win the 2019 Assembly elections, had contested from Razole. Subsequently, he switched over to the ruling YSRC.





The YSRC had appointed him as coordinator for the Razole assembly segment. He had strengthened his cadres and got ready for the elections. But, Telugu Desam’s former minister Gollapalli Surya Rao joined the YSRC recently. Following this, the YSRC appointed him as coordinator for the Razole Assembly segment and Rapaka was named as coordinator for the Razole Lok Sabha constituency.

The YSRC cadres of Rapaka are disappointed with this. They say Rapaka is popular in the constituency, but now they have to urge the people to vote for Gollapalli Surya Rao. They hope the party will change its mind and appoint Rapaka as the Razole Assembly candidate.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, Gollapalli Surya Rao called on Rapaka Vara Prasad at his house and sought his support. Rapaka said he would abide by the party’s decision and render his support to Surya Rao. He said he wants to ensure the win of YSRC in Konaseema district.



Gollapalli Surya Rao is confident of winning the Razole seat. He spoke of his vast experience in politics and good relations with the people of Konaseema district.





