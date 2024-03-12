Former Minister Jayaprakash Hegde To Return To Congress Fold, To Contest From Udupi-Chikkamagluru Seat

Former Minister K Jayaprakash Hegde has decided to return to Congress on Tuesday evening.

Hegde emerges as a frontrunner for the Congress party ticket in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency for the upcoming parliament elections.

The official return is scheduled to take place at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru today evening.

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering guidance and support he has received throughout his political and social journey, Hegde declared his decision to re-enter active politics with a commitment to fostering coastal development and serving the people.

A seasoned politician, Hegde previously represented the Brahmavar constituency, both as a Janata Dal candidate (in 1994) and twice (in 1999 and 2004) as an independent MLA.

Notably, he served as the Minister of Ports and Fisheries in the Janata Dal government and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Udupi district, carved out of Dakshina Kannada.

Although the Brahmavar constituency ceased to exist after delimitation, Hegde's political journey continued. He joined the Congress party, contesting as its candidate from Kundapur in the 2008 assembly elections, albeit facing defeat. His fortunes changed in the 2012 by-election, where he wrested the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary seat from the BJP.

However, the 2014 elections saw the BJP reclaiming the seat. Hegde contested the Legislative Council election in 2015, against the official Congress candidate. In 2017, he joined the BJP and served as the Chairman of the State Backward Class Commission. He had recently submitted the caste census report to the state government.

Though he had joined BJP, the party did not field him as a candidate in the Assembly or Parliament elections. Now he is all set to return to Congress.

Congress insiders reveal that Jayaprakash Hegde is likely to be the party's candidate.