Former Maharashtra Minister Quits Congress, To Join NCP

Mumbai: In yet another setback to the Congress in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha election, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress. His is the second big exit from the party in Mumbai after Milind Deora. According to the sources, Mr. Siddhique will join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on February 10.

In a post on X social media, Mr. Siddhique said, “I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said that Baba Siddique had left the party due to the pressure of the government machinery by the BJP. “It is unfortunate that he is joining the BJP’s clan at a time when minority people are being ill treated in the country,”Ms Gaikwad said.

An insider in the NCP said, Mr. Siddique will be joining the party in the presence of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader Praful Patel and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Saturday in a programme, which has been organised by the Baba Siddique Vichar Manch.

Speaking with the reporters, Mr Siddique said that he had raised his concerns and issues within the Congress party. However, he refused to elaborate stating that it is not appropriate to raise these issues before the media. “When anyone leaves his home, something must have happened. I would not like to say much on it,” the former minister said.

Late actor and Congress leader Sunil Dutt had mentored Baba Siddique in his younger days. He served as a minister in the previous Congress and NCP government. He was elected to the Maharashtra Assembly from the Bandra West constituency in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

His son Zeeshan Siddique is currently representing Bandra East constituency in Maharashtra Assembly.

The sources said that Zeeshan will also follow his father’s path before the Maharashtra assembly elections in October 2024.

When asked about his son’s next move, Baba Siddique said that Zeeshan, who is an adult, should take his own decision. “This question should be asked to Zeeshan,” he said.