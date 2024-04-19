Former Karnataka Minister And BJP Leader Malikayya Guttedar Joins Congress

Senior BJP Leader and Ex Minister Malikayya Guttedar on Friday switched over to Congress party.

He has been reportedly upset with the induction of his brother Nithin Guttedar into the saffron party. The six time MLA from Afzalpur in Kalburgi district had finished at third position in the 2023 assembly elections from the seat, behind Nithin who had contested as an independent candidate.

MY Patil from Congress went on to win the seat eventually.