Top
Home » Nation

Former Karnataka Minister And BJP Leader Malikayya Guttedar Joins Congress

Nation
Shashank Tripathi
19 April 2024 7:52 AM GMT
Former Karnataka Minister And BJP Leader Malikayya Guttedar Joins Congress
x
Ex Minister And BJP Leader Mallikayya Guttedar File Photo

Senior BJP Leader and Ex Minister Malikayya Guttedar on Friday switched over to Congress party.

He has been reportedly upset with the induction of his brother Nithin Guttedar into the saffron party. The six time MLA from Afzalpur in Kalburgi district had finished at third position in the 2023 assembly elections from the seat, behind Nithin who had contested as an independent candidate.

MY Patil from Congress went on to win the seat eventually.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Karnataka Politics Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 karnataka bjp Karnataka Congress Party 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
Shashank Tripathi
About the AuthorShashank Tripathi

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X