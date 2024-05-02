Former Judge S. Ramakrishna's Residence Vandalised in B. Kothakota

Tirupati: Former judge S. Ramakrishna has alleged that unidentified individuals vandalised his residence in B. Kothakota, Andhra Pradesh, on the night of Tuesday.

Ramakrishna and his family claim the assailants, armed with hunting sickles, damaged doors, windows, and car mirrors.

While the family expressed dissatisfaction with the local police response, B. Kothakota Station inspector Surya Narayana confirmed a complaint had been registered and an FIR filed. An investigation is underway.

This incident follows a similar attack in 2020, according to Ramakrishna. He alleges YSRC activists targeted his home previously. In 2020, he accused supporters of local MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanatha Reddy and minister P. Ramachandra Reddy of attacking him over a land dispute. He believes the attacks are motivated by an ongoing legal case between himself and another judge.