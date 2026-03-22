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Former JD (U) Leader KC Tyagi Joins RLD

Nation
22 March 2026 1:53 PM IST

served the JD(U) in various capacities, including as its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser

Former JD (U) Leader KC Tyagi Joins RLD
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KC Tyagi.
New Delhi: Former JD (U) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the presence of its president and Union minister Jayant Choudhary here at an event. Tyagi had on Tuesday announced his exit from the JD (U), without citing any reason.
Tyagi was associated with the JD(U) since it came into existence in October 2003 with the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal. He served the JD(U) in various capacities, including as its chief general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser.
( Source : PTI )
KC Tyagi jd (u) 
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