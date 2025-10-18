 Top
Former IIT Bombay Student Held for Filming in Hostel Bathroom

18 Oct 2025 5:53 PM IST

32-year-old alumnus caught recording videos of male students; Powai police launch investigation

A former IIT Bombay student was caught filming male students in a hostel bathroom, leading to a police probe after students handed him over to security.

A 32-year-old former IIT Bombay student has been booked for allegedly recording videos of male students in hostel bathrooms. The incident took place in Hostel 14 on October 12, when students caught the alumnus in the act and handed him over to campus security.

The alumnus, who completed his MTech in July 2025, had been accessing the campus on a temporary visitor pass since October 11. According to students, he had been a frequent visitor and was found using his alumni ID to enter the campus. Police reportedly found several similar videos on his phone, though the institute and authorities have not officially confirmed this.
An IIT Bombay spokesperson said, “After students brought the matter to our attention, our security officers handed over the person to the Powai police. The matter is under investigation. Initial information suggests he is not a current student of IIT Bombay.”
The Powai police are investigating the case, while students have expressed concern over campus safety and the alleged misuse of alumni access privileges.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) iit bombay 
Rest of India Maharashtra Mumbai (Bombay) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

