Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Killed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: CR Paatil

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has died in the Ahmedabad-London Air India plane crash, said Union Minister and Gujarat BJP president, CR Paatil.



Vijay Rupani served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021.

The Air India flight carrying Vijay Rupani and 241 others crashed into residential quarters of a medical college in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Air India said that the flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals, said the airlines.

Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik on Thursday said that one survivor was found in seat 11A of the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight that crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

"The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. I cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik told ANI.