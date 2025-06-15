Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Identified Among Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

The DNA samples of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was on board the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, have matched with those of his relatives, confirming his death in the tragedy, a state minister said on Sunday.

Rupani was among the 241 passengers killed when the London-bound Boeing 787-8 (AI171) crashed moments after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft fell inside the campus of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area and went up in flames, leaving behind a trail of devastation.

"The DNA sample of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani matched with that of his family members today morning at 11:10 am," Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi told reporters. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally met Rupani’s family to inform them of the confirmation, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel added.

In total, 242 people were on board the aircraft, and an additional 29 people on the ground, including five MBBS students, were also killed. Only one passenger miraculously survived. Due to the extent of burns, authorities have relied on DNA testing to identify victims. So far, 32 victims have been identified. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.