Former CM Basavaraj Bommai Suspects Conspiracy Against BJP MLA Chandru Lamani

Haveri: Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday suspected a conspiracy being hatched against Shirahatti BJP MLA Chandru Lamani and insisted that the matter should be investigated properly from all angles.

Lamani was recently arrested by the Lokayukta during a trap for allegedly receiving a bribe from a contractor.

Speaking to reporters in Haveri, Bommai said that under the Prevention of Corruption Act, even forcing someone to accept a bribe was an offence and therefore the matter should be investigated properly from all angles.

Bommai said that many kinds of people visit Lamani at the hospital and hence there was no clarity about the incident at present.

“The Lokayukta has registered a case. The truth will come out after investigation. When a young doctor is doing good work, a black shadow has fallen on his service. No one should encourage conspiracies aimed at ruining a person’s public life; such acts must be condemned,” he said.

Responding to a question on the commission allegations made by contractors’ associations, Bommai said the BESCOM contractors, the PWD contractors’ association and several others have held press conferences and said commissions have increased.

“The Congress has no moral right to question this issue,” he said.