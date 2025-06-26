Former CJIs to Present Views Before ONOE Panel

New Delhi: Former chief justices of India D Y Chandrachud and J S Kehar would appear before the parliamentary panel scrutinising the bills proposing simultaneous polls, a source said on Thursday.

The next meeting of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 has been scheduled for July 11 when the panel members will hold interaction with the two retired chief justices, the source added.