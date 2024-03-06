A set of senior BRS leaders, former MLAs, ZP chairman and MPs joined the Congress after the party’s recent debacle in the assembly elections and loss of its strength in the erstwhile Adilabad district.



Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha, Adilabad ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan and DCCB chairman Addi Bhoja Reddy were among those who joined the Congress, sending jitters to the BRS.



News is that two former BRS MLAs are likely to join the party. One among them is Koneru Konappa, who met chief minister A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Komaram Bheem Asifabad district ZP chairman Koneru Kirshna Rao accompanied his brother Konappa when he met Revanth Reddy.



Rumours are that ministers Thummala Nageshwar Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also played a role in convincing Konappa to join the Congress.



Konappa foresaw the possibility of a BSP and BRS alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. This apart, RS Praveen Kumar meeting KCR and discussing seat sharing also helped him decide to quit the party.



News is that Congress party leaders are in touch with former BRS MLAs and sitting MLAs in the erstwhile Adilabad district and motivating them to join the Congress, for the last 10 days.



Congress leaders realised that the need of the hour is strengthening the party at the grassroots in six assembly constituencies since Congress holds only one seat -- Khanapur -- in the Adilabad parliament constituency.



In view of this, Congress emissaries approached former BRS MLAs and asked them to join the party, promising them due recognition.



It is said that former Mudhole MLA Vittal Reddy is in touch with the Congress leadership and might join it soon.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, former minister Jogu Ramanna said there was no plan for him to join the Congress when the BRS is facing hard times. He would show respect to KCR, who gave him party tickets to contest the assembly elections and also made him minister in the first Telangana cabinet.



Jogu Ramanna said he would work to strengthen the party.



On the other hand, supporters recently asked minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy of Nirmal to respond to rumours that he was joining the Congress soon. Indrakaran Reddy reportedly asked his supporters to wait a few days for his decision.