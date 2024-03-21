Former BRS MLA, Minister, BJP MP, 3 MLAs Absent at Party Meetings

Adilabad: Amid rumours of large-scale political defections, senior BRS-BJP leaders and the BJP MLAs did not participate in their respective party meetings here on Wednesday, which discussed these parties’ preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections.



Former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and former Mudhole MLA Vittal Reddy were absent at the party meeting held in Adilabad town.Meanwhile, sitting MP Soyam Bapurao, MLAs Palvai Harish Baby of Sirpur (T), BJP-LP leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Mudhole MLA Ramarao Patel, former MP Rathod Ramesh and many BJP ticket aspirants including Rajesh Babu and some other senior leaders did not attend the BJP parliament constituency level meeting held in Umdam in Talamadugu.Soyam Bapu Rao was denied the party ticket and was in a tense mood. It was not known why the three BJP MLAs out of the total four were absent at the party meeting. News is that Indrakaran Reddy and Vittal Reddy are likely to join the Congress.Rathod Ramesh was a BJP aspirant but was denied a ticket, which went to Godam Nagesh.News is that former BRS MLC Puranam Satish resigned from the BRS and is likely to join the Congress under the leadership of Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivek.