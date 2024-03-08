Former BRS Minister Malla Reddy Clarifies Amid Speculation of Congress Switch

Hyderabad: Amidst speculation that he and his son-in-law Dr Marri Rajasekhar Reddy could switch to the Congress, former BRS minister Ch Malla Reddy on Friday is reported to have explained to party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao that he, or any member of his family, was joining the Congress.

Malla Reddy, and Rajasekhar Reddy had rushed to meet with Vem Narender Reddy, adviser to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday, following demolition of a building in which a college is run by Rajasekhar Reddy.

Malla Reddy is learned to have explained to Rama Rao that his meeting with Narender Reddy was to talk about the ‘illegal demolitions’ and not about joining the Congress.