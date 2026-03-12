Former BJD MP Rabindra Jena joins BJP along with hundreds of supporters

Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development in Odisha, former Member of Parliament from Balasore, Rabindra Kumar Jena, on Wednesday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending days of speculation about his exit from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Jena was inducted into the BJP at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar in the presence of state BJP president Manmohan Samal and several senior leaders. His joining was accompanied by a sizeable show of support, with hundreds of political workers and grassroots leaders from Balasore district also switching allegiance to the saffron party.

Among those who joined the BJP were Balasore Sadar Block Chairperson Sunita Behera and Basta Block Chairperson Anjali Das. In addition, more than 150 sarpanches and several local leaders formally enrolled as BJP members during the induction programme, reflecting the scale of the political shift in the coastal district.

Welcoming the new entrants, BJP leaders said Jena’s inclusion would significantly strengthen the party’s organisational base in Balasore and surrounding regions. They expressed confidence that the former MP’s experience, political network and grassroots influence would help expand the party’s reach at the local level.

Jena had earlier represented Balasore in Parliament and has remained an influential figure in the district’s political landscape. Political observers believe his move could alter the political equations in the region, particularly as he commands considerable support among local leaders and panchayat representatives.

The development assumes added significance in the context of the changing political dynamics in Odisha following the emergence of the BJP as a major political force in the state. Analysts say the defection of prominent leaders from rival parties could further intensify competition as parties begin recalibrating their strategies ahead of future electoral contests.

Jena’s entry into the BJP has already triggered political discussions across the state, with observers closely watching how the shift may reshape alignments in Balasore and influence the broader political landscape in Odisha.