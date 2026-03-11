Former Balasore MP Rabindra Jena Resigns From BJD, Likely To Join BJP

Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development in Odisha, former Balasore Member of Parliament Rabindra Kumar Jena on late Tuesday evening resigned from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Jena submitted his resignation letter to BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, citing personal reasons and circumstances for his decision to step down from the party.

In the letter, Jena requested that he be relieved immediately from all responsibilities associated with the party. He also expressed gratitude for the years he spent working with the BJD and described his association with the party as a memorable journey.

“I, Rabindra Kumar Jena, former Member of Parliament and former District President of BJD, Balasore, hereby submit my resignation from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal today. I have served as a disciplined member of the party for many years, working to strengthen the party organisation and to serve the people of Balasore. However, due to certain personal reasons and circumstances, I have taken the difficult decision to separate myself from the party,” Jena wrote in his resignation letter.

He further thanked the state leadership, colleagues and party workers of Balasore district for their support, respect and opportunities during his long association with the party.

Jena had represented the Balasore Lok Sabha constituency and was considered a prominent face of the BJD in the region. His sudden resignation has triggered speculation in political circles about the reasons behind his exit from the party.

Sources indicated that Jena is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. He may formally join the party at its state office in Bhubaneswar, with several supporters and local representatives expected to accompany him during the joining programme.

According to political observers, Jena had reportedly been dissatisfied with the BJD for some time and had not been actively participating in party programmes in recent days. His move is likely to add a new dimension to the political dynamics in Balasore and the state’s political landscape.